May 4 Fair Isaac Corp

* Fico announces earnings of $0.72 per share for second quarter fiscal 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 revenue $206.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $212.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fair Isaac Corp says reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2016

* Fair Isaac Corp says reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $871.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S