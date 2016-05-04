May 4 Selective Insurance Group Inc :

* Selective reports first quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.63 and operating income(1) per diluted share up 38% to $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says Q1 gaap combined ratio was 92.2%

* Selective Insurance Group Inc says Q1 total return on equity was 10.3% and operating return on equity 1 was 10.8%