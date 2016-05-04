May 4 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford Prime reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.38

Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 2.1% to $192.56 during q1