May 4 Curtiss-Wright Corp :

* Curtiss-Wright reports first quarter 2016 financial results; raises full-year free cash flow guidance

* Q1 sales $504 million versus i/b/e/s view $491.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15

* Curtiss-Wright qtrly backlog of $2.1 billion increased 7% from december 31, 2015

* Sees 2016 total sales $2.17 - $2.22 billion

* Sees 2016 operating margin 14.0% - 14.2%

* Curtiss-Wright Corp says maintain full-year 2016 expectations for diluted earnings per share of $4.00 to $4.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.10, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S