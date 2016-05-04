BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Andersons Inc :
* The Andersons, Inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $887.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $919.7 million
* See a stronger outlook for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results