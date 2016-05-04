May 4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc :

* Allied motion reports 7% sales increase for 2016 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 sales rose 6.9 percent to $63.7 million

* Allied motion technologies inc says bookings for q1 were $66.4 million, an increase of $8.3 million