BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Hennessy Advisors Inc :
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports second quarter earnings per share increase of 45%
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $12.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S