May 4 Evolution Petroleum Corp :

* Evolution Petroleum announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and declares dividends on common and preferred stock

* Quarterly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly net production increased 2% to 1,835 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Qtrly total revenues $5.1 million versus $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)