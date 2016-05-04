May 4 LivePerson Inc :

* LivePerson announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $55.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 diluted adjusted net loss per share $0.03)- $0.01

* Sees 2016 revenue $230.0 - $235.0 million

* Sees 2016 diluted adjusted net income per share $0.05 - $0.10

* Sees Q2 revenue $56.0 - $57.0 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP net loss per share $0.09 - $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)