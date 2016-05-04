BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 LivePerson Inc :
* LivePerson announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $55.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 diluted adjusted net loss per share $0.03)- $0.01
* Sees 2016 revenue $230.0 - $235.0 million
* Sees 2016 diluted adjusted net income per share $0.05 - $0.10
* Sees Q2 revenue $56.0 - $57.0 million
* Sees Q2 GAAP net loss per share $0.09 - $0.07
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results