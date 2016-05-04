May 4 Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

* Silver bay realty trust corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $31.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $31 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock for quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)