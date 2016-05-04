May 4 Yume Inc

* Yume reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $39.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yume inc says q1 gross margin of 47.8%, compared to 47.0% in q1 2015

* Yume inc says q1 488 advertising customers for q1 of 2016, an increase of 7% from 455 in q1 2015

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $40 million to $43 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $36.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $38.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)