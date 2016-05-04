May 4 Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc

* Maa reports first quarter results

* Q1 core FFO per share $1.44

* Q1 FFO per share $1.50

* Sees 2016 core affo is now projected to be in range of $5.01 to $5.21 per share

* Sees full year core ffo, now projected to be in a range of $5.71 to $5.91 per share

* Says same store net operating income, or noi, for q1 increased 7.1% as compared to same period in prior year

* Qtrly total operating revenue $269 million versus 258.6 million last year