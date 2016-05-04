BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Triangle Capital Corp
* Triangle capital corporation reports first quarter 2016 results and announces adjustment of quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share
* Qtrly net investment income per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: