BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
* Crombie reit reports first quarter results
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.29
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: