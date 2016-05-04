BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Fleetmatics Group Plc
* Announces CEO succession plan
* Says effective at end of 2016, Jim travers, company's chairman and CEO , will step down as CEO
* Says Jim Travers will be succeeded as CEO by Jill Ward
* Says Travers will remain as company's chairman of board
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results