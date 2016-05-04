May 4 Fleetmatics Group Plc

* Announces CEO succession plan

* Says effective at end of 2016, Jim travers, company's chairman and CEO , will step down as CEO

* Says Jim Travers will be succeeded as CEO by Jill Ward

* Says Travers will remain as company's chairman of board