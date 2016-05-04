BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach resources inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.32
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $17.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $22.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly production was 12.8 mboe/d, a 10% decrease from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results