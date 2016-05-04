May 4 Eclipse Resources Corp

* Eclipse resources corporation announces first quarter 2016 results and provides extended reach lateral update

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $49.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eclipse resources corp qtrly total average daily production volume of 201,113 mcfe/d versus 159,550 mcfe/d last year

* Eclipse resources corp qtrly total production of 18,301.3 mmcfe versus 14,359.5 mmcfe last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: