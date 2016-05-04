BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Eclipse resources corporation announces first quarter 2016 results and provides extended reach lateral update
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $49.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eclipse resources corp qtrly total average daily production volume of 201,113 mcfe/d versus 159,550 mcfe/d last year
* Eclipse resources corp qtrly total production of 18,301.3 mmcfe versus 14,359.5 mmcfe last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results