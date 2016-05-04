BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Cable One Inc
* Cable one reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $200.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $202.8 million versus $202.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $4.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results