BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Watts Water Technologies Inc
* Watts water technologies reports solid first quarter results driven by strong operating performance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 sales $344.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $337 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintaining full year outlook
Qtrly organic sales up 6%
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results