May 4 Watts Water Technologies Inc

* Watts water technologies reports solid first quarter results driven by strong operating performance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 sales $344.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $337 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining full year outlook

* Qtrly organic sales up 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: