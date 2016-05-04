May 4 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega announces first quarter 2016 financial results; adjusted ffo of $0.83 per share for the first quarter

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.83

* Q1 revenue $212.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $187 million

* Q1 FFO per share $0.77

* Company affirmed its 2016 annual fad to be between $2.95 and $3.00 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $187.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company affirmed 2016 annual adjusted ffo to be between $3.25 and $3.30 per diluted share

* Qtrly net income available to common stockholders $0.29

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S