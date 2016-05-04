BRIEF-Stonemor appoints R.Grady president and CEO and Mark Miller CEO
* Stonemor appoints R. Grady president and chief executive officer and Mark Miller chief financial officer
May 4 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
* Omega announces first quarter 2016 financial results; adjusted ffo of $0.83 per share for the first quarter
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.83
* Q1 revenue $212.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $187 million
* Q1 FFO per share $0.77
* Company affirmed its 2016 annual fad to be between $2.95 and $3.00 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $187.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company affirmed 2016 annual adjusted ffo to be between $3.25 and $3.30 per diluted share
* Qtrly net income available to common stockholders $0.29
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results