May 4 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck offshore announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $76.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hornbeck offshore services inc says 1q2016 average new gen osv dayrates were $24,601 , an increase of $568 , or 2%, from sequential quarter

* Hornbeck offshore services inc says 1q2016 effective utilization of company's active new gen osvs was 77%, down from 84% sequentially * 1q2016 effective new gen osv dayra

* Hornbeck offshore services inc says final four mpsv newbuild deliveries are still expected during 2q2016, 3q2016, 2q2017 and 4q2017

* Hornbeck offshore services inc says 1q2016 utilization of company's new gen osv fleet was 35%, down from 46% sequentially

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S