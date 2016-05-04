BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Parsley Energy Inc Says Q1 Net Production Averaged 29.1 Mboe/D, Up 15% Versus 4q15 And 54% Year
* Parsley energy announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Over-Year
* Parsley energy inc q1 total revenues $62.3 million versus. $55.2 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $74.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S