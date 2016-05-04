May 4 Parsley Energy Inc Says Q1 Net Production Averaged 29.1 Mboe/D, Up 15% Versus 4q15 And 54% Year

* Parsley energy announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Over-Year

* Parsley energy inc q1 total revenues $62.3 million versus. $55.2 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $74.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S