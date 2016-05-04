BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue $2.0 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.2 million
* Q1 revenue $2.0 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16