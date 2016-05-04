BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Tribune Media Co -
* Tribune Broadcasting renews NBC television affiliation agreement
* Reached a comprehensive, long-term agreement with NBC to renew existing affiliations of its two NBC stations, KFOR-TV and WHO-TV
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S