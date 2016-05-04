BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Two Harbors Investment Corp
* Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Reported qtrly core earnings of $71.8 million, or $0.21 per weighted average common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S