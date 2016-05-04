BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Cousins Properties Inc
* Cousins properties reports results for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 FFO per share $0.21
* Withdrawing 2016 ffo guidance
* Cousins properties inc says anticipates providing 2017 ffo guidance following completion of transactions
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S