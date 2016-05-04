BRIEF-Jack In The Box Inc Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
May 4 Murphy Oil Corp
* Murphy oil corporation announces preliminary first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.16 including items
* Murphy oil corp says at end of q1 2016, company implemented key organizational changes including lowering staffing levels across co
* Maintaining FY capital spending of $580.0 million as previously announced in late february
* Production for q2 2016 is estimated in range of 177,000 - 180,000 boepd
* Produced volumes of approximately 196,600 boepd in q1
* Murphy oil corp says continues to take a proactive approach towards improving murphy's efficiency and cost structure
* Organizational changes including lowering staffing levels across company. Actions reduced head count by about 20 percent
* Maintaining annual production guidance of 180,000 to 185,000 barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S