May 4 Intl Fcstone Inc

* Intl Fcstone Inc. Reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly overall interest income increased $9.5 million to $18.5 million in q2

* Qtrly operating revenues decreased 15% to $54.7 million in q2