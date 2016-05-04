May 4 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation reports results for the second quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO of $0.18 per diluted share