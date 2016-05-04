BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation reports results for the second quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.17
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO of $0.18 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: