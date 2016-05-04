BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Tribune Publishing :
* Tribune Publishing's board unanimously rejects Gannett's unsolicited proposal
* After consideration with assistance of independent advisors, board determined Gannett's proposal understates co's true value
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing