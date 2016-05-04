May 4 Stone Energy Corp :

* Stone energy corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $3.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production guidance for q2 of 2016 is estimated at 28-30 MBOE per day, or 168-180 MMCFE per day

* Stone's board of directors authorized an initial 2016 capital expenditure budget of $200 million

* Expected production decline from q1 of 2016 is primarily due to reduced volumes from amethyst and natural declines

* On April 13, 2016 , co was notified borrowing base under bank credit facility was redetermined and lowered from $500 million to $300 million

* "we are in discussion with our banks regarding our borrowing base deficiency and potential compliance issue"

* Qtrly total operating revenue $80.7 million versus $153.5 million

* Net daily production during q1 averaged 34.5 thousand MBOE per day versus net daily production of 46.3 MBOE per day

* To further reduce capital expenditures for 2016, stone has elected to suspend pompano drilling program

* "we project that we will be out of compliance with our bank credit facility financial covenantsat end of q2 of 2016"

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $76.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)