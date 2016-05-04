May 4 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales $328.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S