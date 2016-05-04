BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc :
* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 sales $328.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: