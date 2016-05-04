BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing
May 4 Miller Industries Inc
* Miller Industries reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales rose 17.4 percent to $148.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.