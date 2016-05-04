BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 Gladstone Capital Corp
* Gladstone Capital Corporation reports financial results for its second quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income per common share $0.21
* Qtrly net investment income per common share $0.21

* Qtrly total investment income $9.5 million versus $10.1 million in q1
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall