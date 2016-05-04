BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 PTC Inc
* PTC announces pricing of $500 million of 6.0% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: