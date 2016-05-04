May 4 Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $17.4 million

* 434,142 silver ounces produced in the quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $23.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 6,463 gold ounces produced in the quarter

* Maintains its 2016 annual production outlook which targets 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces