May 4 Rlj Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended march 31, 2016, increased 2.1% over comparable period in 2015

* Sees 2016 pro forma revpar growth 3.0% to 5.0%

* Sees 2016 pro forma hotel EBITDA margin 36.5% to 37.5%

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)