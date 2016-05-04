May 4 Chubb Ltd

* Q1 operating EPS Of $2.26 versus $2.25 prior year

* Day stub period is $2.29; p&c combined ratio is 90.0% and annualized operating roe is 10.2%; operating return on tangible equity is 18.5%

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.26

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd says q1 as reported p&c underwriting income of $612 million, up 52.3%, or 59.4% in constant dollars, leading to a combined ratio of 90.0%

* Chubb Ltd says q1 as reported global p&c net premiums written of $5.4 billion, up 63.6% in constant dollars

* Chubb Ltd says as reported unfavorable foreign currency movement negatively impacted consolidated operating income in quarter by$0.05 per share

* Chubb Ltd says quarterly investment income is expected to be in range of $820 million to $840 million for balance of year