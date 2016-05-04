BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank
* On May 10, 2017, Lakeland Industries Inc entered into loan agreement with Suntrust Bank - SEC filing
May 4 Belmond Ltd :
* Belmond ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $99.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.3 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "we currently see potential challenges for select parts of our portfolio in q2"
* Sees q2 same store worldwide owned hotel REVPAR growth guidance on a constant currency basis down 1% - up 3%
* Qtrly same store REVPAR down 1% from prior-year quarter
* For full year 2016, maintaining guidance for same store, constant currency REVPAR growth of between 3% and 7%
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.