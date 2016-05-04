May 4 Maiden Holdings Ltd :

* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 operating earnings(1) of $28.3 million or $0.37 per diluted common share and net income attributable to common shareholders of $27.2 million or $0.35 per diluted common share

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross premiums written increased 3.6% to $864.1 million compared to q1 of 2015

* Says book value per common share of $13.23 at march 31, 2016 increased 12.4% versus December 31, 2015