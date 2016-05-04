BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home Capital reports Q1 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.96
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.92
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall