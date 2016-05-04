BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 PulteGroup Inc
* PulteGroup, Inc. shareholders vote overwhelmingly to elect all director nominees at 2016 annual meeting
* Based on proxies submitted to independent inspector of election, each of 10 director nominees elected to new one-year terms
