BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro corporation reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.19 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tesoro Corp says q1 total refining throughput increased 86 thousand barrels per day versus q1 2015
* Total refinery throughput for quarter was 782 thousand barrels per day, or 89% utilization
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.50per share
* Tesoro Corp says has reduced its 2016 capital spend outlook by approximately $500 million to approximately $1 billion
* Q1 revenue $5,101 million versus $6,463 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: