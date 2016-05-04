BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Prometic announces $60 million bought deal offering to fund strategic growth initiatives
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc says underwriters have agreed to buy 19.4 million common shares in capital of corporation at a price of $3.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing