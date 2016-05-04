BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :
* Dirtt announces 2016 Q1 results
* Q1 revenue fell 1.4 percent
* Qtrly net income per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.04, revenue view c$60.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $55,.9 million versus $56.7 million
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: