BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 Nacco Industries Inc
* Nacco industries, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $173.4 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rnFBrz] Further company coverage: