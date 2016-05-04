BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Competition and Markets Authority:
* CMA publishes provisional findings in connection with recall acquisition
* UK'S Competition AND Markets Authority (CMA) published provisional findings in connection with acquisition of recall holdings
* CMA's provisional findings indicate acquisition not expected to result in substantial lessening of competition outside of Scotland Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: