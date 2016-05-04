May 4 American Water Works Company Inc :

* American water reports first quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased quarterly dividend by approximately 10.3 percent to 37.5 cents per diluted common share.

* Qtrly operating revenues $ 743 million versus $ 698 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)