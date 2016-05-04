BRIEF-Realpage Inc announces private offering of $300 million
* Realpage Inc says to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 4 VSE Corp
* Announces two-for-one stock split and cash dividend increase
* Board of directors has approved a two-for-one stock split and a post-stock split quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing