BRIEF-Pacholder High Yield Fund announces reduction and payment of monthly dividend
May 4 Associated Capital Group Inc
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $4.5 million versus $4.6 million
* Assets under management (of $1.13 billion at march 31, 2016, an increase of 10% compared to aum of $1.03 billion at march 31, 2015
* Qtrly revenues $4.5 million versus $4.6 million
* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust - nominated two new independent nominees for election to Granite's board, Remco Daal and Kelly Marshall