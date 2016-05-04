May 4 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $4.5 million versus $4.6 million

* Assets under management (of $1.13 billion at march 31, 2016, an increase of 10% compared to aum of $1.03 billion at march 31, 2015

* Assets under management (of $1.13 billion at march 31, 2016, an increase of 10% compared to aum of $1.03 billion at march 31, 2015